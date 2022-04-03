Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton have named their team and substitutes to go up against David Moyes’ West Ham United outfit in the Premier League at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Frank Lampard is looking for his side to earn a precious three points in the battle against dropping into the relegation zone in the league.

Lampard though will have to change his side’s fortunes on the road as they have only won once in the league on their travels this term and have the worst away record in the Premier League.

The Toffees did though see both Watford and Burnley lose on Saturday, handing them extra breathing space as they try to stay afloat.

Everton are still without Allan, who is suspended, while Yerry Mina remains out.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton this afternoon, while at the back Lampard goes with Jonjoe Kenny and Vitaily Mykolenko as full-backs and Ben Godfrey and skipper Michael Keane in the centre.

In midfield, the Everton boss picks Abdoulaye Doucoure and Donny van de Beek, while Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray and Richarlison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Lampard can look to his bench if changes need to be made and his options include Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon.

Everton Team vs West Ham United

Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Keane (c), Mykolenko, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Branthwaite, Price, Gordon, El Ghazi, Alli, Dobbin, Rondon