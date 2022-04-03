Matt Kilgallon thinks Leeds United’s clash against Watford will dictate whether the point against Southampton was a good point or a bad point.

Leeds led 1-0 against the Saints through a Jack Harrison goal, but were pegged back in the second half when James Ward Prowse struck for the visitors.

It ended 1-1 and Leeds now boast an eight-point cushion over the sides in the bottom three as they fight to survive in the Premier League.

Looming is a crunch clash with third from bottom Watford and Kilgallon is clear that whether the result against Southampton is seen as a good point or a bad point depends on that game.

“If Leeds beat Watford this is an amazing point today. Everyone goes hey, what a point”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Lose at Watford and they should have beaten Southampton. That’s the way football is.

“It’s not an easy finish [Leeds have], but Brighton are safe end of the season, not playing for anything.”

Leeds have won just seven of their 31 Premier League games so far this season and have conceded the most goals in the division, letting in 68 goals.

Watford have won one fewer game, but have conceded eleven fewer goals.