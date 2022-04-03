Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has insisted that the Whites still need to put five points or six points more on the board to have a measure of comfortableness in the battle to survive in the Premier League.

Saturday’s draw against Southampton, coupled with defeats for both Watford and Burnley, has left the Whites eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The Whites were up 1-0 against the Saints but were pegged back by a James Ward-Prowse free-kick; with the draw they were able to reach 30 points for the season.

Dorigo thinks that to achieve a position of comfort, the Whites still need to earn five or six points more and thus need another win or two, with the upcoming Watford game huge.

The Whites legend did note though that he sees the current Leeds squad playing with a lot of confidence and believes they will approach the pivotal game against Watford in similar high spirits.

Speaking on LUTV, Dorigo said: “It is [the point total being within sight of safety], but it’s still five or six points away, so we’re still needing a win or two.

“Looking at the games coming, I think we’ve got a lot of confidence in what we’re doing now, in the nine or certainly ten points that we have got.

“We need to get more.

“Watford next week is a huge game, but I think the lads will be confident, they’ll want to get out there and then get it done as quickly as possible.”

A win against Watford next week would go a long way towards confirming the Whites’ stay in the top flight and they will be eager to repeat their result from the earlier fixture, a 1-0 win.