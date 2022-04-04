Atletico Madrid star Koke has revealed that he has fired a warning to Manchester City midfielder Rodri ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash while they were part of the Spain national camp.

The Citizens are gearing up to host Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals clash on Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium.

Tuesday’s clash will see champions of Spain taking on the Premier League champions under the floodlights as both teams continue their quest to lift the Champions League for the first time in their respective histories.

Atletico Madrid star Koke has revealed that he warned Manchester City’s Rodri to expect a different challenge to what they have faced in the Premier League and that he is sure his side will win come Tuesday.

Asked whether he talked with Rodri about the quarter-finals clash, Koke told Spanish daily AS: “Yes, of course in the national camp.

“He admitted to me that it was going to be a very tough match.

“[He said] ‘we have many games like this in the Premier League.’

“’Yeah, but Atleti are not in the Premier League,” I warned him”, Koke laughed.

“He told me that it was going to be strange for him to play at Wanda Metropolitano, he is very fond of Atleti.

“I already told him that we are going to win for sure, and that he already knows what Atleti are like.”

Koke added that Rodri has developed a lot as a player under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage and stressed the Manchester City star has also learned a lot from Barcelona man Sergio Busquets in the Spain national team set-up.

“In the national team he also learns a lot from Busquets, who I think is the benchmark and is the best there [in the defensive midfield role].

“I have seen him grow a lot [at Manchester City].

“But here at Atleti, I have done the same.”

Manchester City trounced Sporting Lisbon 5-0 across two legs in the last round of the Champions League, while Atletico Madrid managed to edge past Manchester United to book a place in the quarter-finals.