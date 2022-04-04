Cedric Soares is of the view that Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli is similar to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the way he likes to attack space on the pitch.

Despite a slow start to his season Martinelli has been able to establish himself as a key player for Arsenal up front under Mikel Arteta this term.

The Brazilian is part of the young core Arteta has put together at the Emirates Stadium as he continues his rebuilding process at the club.

Gunners star Cedric feels that Martinelli is similar to Red Devils superstar Ronaldo in the way he attacks space as he marauds forward into the final third with an eye for goal.

The defender added that Martinelli champions a willingness to fight to earn game time on the pitch, which further adds to his fantastic work ethic.

“Gabi [Martinelli] has this aim for goal”, Cedric told the Evening Standard.

“He likes to attack the space, like Cristiano [Ronaldo].

“He likes to score goals, like everyone does.

“But Gabi has this willingness to fight.

“Even when he doesn’t play, he keeps working the same way.

“He is an easy young kid to talk with.

“You talk and you can see he listens to you.

“He’s talented, but the way he works is fantastic.”

Arsenal fans will be hoping Martinelli will go from strength to strength under Arteta’s tutelage as they continue their quest to seal Champions League football this season.