Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is relishing Bolton Wanderers locking horns with Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday as he believes they will be good tests for the Trotters.

Bolton grabbed a 1-1 draw away at second placed Wigan Athletic in League One on Saturday and sit in eleventh, eleven points off the final playoff place with just six games left to play.

One of those games arrives on Tuesday night with Portsmouth set to pay a visit north, before then on Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday also visit.

Portsmouth have hopes of a late dash towards the playoff spots, while Sheffield Wednesday sit inside the playoff places, in fifth.

Bodvarsson is not putting a limit on how many points Bolton could take from their final six games and where they might end up, but he is relishing going up against Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

“We have six games left now”, he told his club’s official site.

“You never know in football but I think the main thing right now is just to try and get positive results in the last six games.

“Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday are two big clubs, as well, so they are exciting games to play.

“It’s a good test for us, as well, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Portsmouth were held to a 0-0 draw by Wycombe Wanderers in their last outing, while Sheffield Wednesday beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1.