Turkish giants Fenerbahce have held talks with Divock Origi’s agent over a potential summer move for the Liverpool striker.

The Belgian’s current deal at Liverpool expires at the end of this season and he is expected to move on, having joined the club in the summer of 2014.

Origi’s situation at Anfield has put several clubs on alert and his representatives are also working hard to find him a new home ahead of next season.

It has been claimed that Serie A giants AC Milan have already reached a verbal agreement with Origi over joining in the forthcoming window.

However, according to Turkish daily Takvim, the Rossoneri will have strong competition for the Liverpool star’s signature as Super Lig giants Fenerbahce are also keen on acquiring his services.

The Yellow Canaries’ hierarchy have held several meetings with Origi’s agent to discuss a potential move for him to Turkey in the summer.

Fenerbahce and Origi’s entourage discussed a three-year deal, which also includes a significant amount as signing bonus.

It remains to be seen where Origi will end up playing next season with the likes of Fenerbahce and AC Milan keen on snapping him up.