Leeds United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow in their chase for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as Napoli are closing in on securing his signature.

The winger is currently plying his trade at Georgian outfit Dinamo Batumi, having terminated his contract at Russian club Rubin Kazan earlier this season.

Kvaratskhelia is a man in-demand ahead of the forthcoming summer transfer window and he has been attracting interest from the Premier League in the shape of Spurs, Arsenal and Leeds.

The 21-year-old is known for being able to play in multiple attacking positions and Serie A giants Napoli are also keen on snapping him up.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Spurs, Arsenal and Leeds have all suffered a blow in their chase to land the Georgian’s signature as Napoli are closing in on sealing a deal for him.

Gli Azzurri are long-term admirers of Kvaratskhelia and are now one step away from securing his services following several rounds of talks with the player’s entourage.

Former Italy international Cristian Zaccardo has been playing a key role in negotiations between Kvaratskhelia’s representatives and Napoli, who are on the brink of signing him.

All three among Leeds, Arsenal and Spurs have started plotting plans for the upcoming window and it remains to be seen whether they will turn their attention towards alternative winger targets.