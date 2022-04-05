Former Benfica star Marcelo Moretto has warned Liverpool to not consider how Benfica have been in the Primeira Liga this season as the Champions League is a competition in which they have been in form.

The Reds are set to return to European action tonight as they travel to Portugal to take on Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals clash at the Estadio de Luz.

Liverpool are heavy favourites going into the tie but they will be facing a Benfica side looking to spring another surprise, having knocked out Dutch champions Ajax in the last round.

The Portuguese outfit have not been in their best form in the Portuguese top flight and come into the Liverpool clash on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Braga, but former Eagles star Moretto has warned the Reds that they should not take their league form into consideration.

Moretto stressed that Benfica have played better in Champions League than in the Primeira Liga this season and European competitions provide a vastly different atmosphere, which will make the home team super motivated when they take on Liverpool.

“Benfica have been one team in the Champions League and another in the championship [Primeira Liga]”, Moretto said on Bola Branca.

“They have played better in the Champions League.

“The defeat against Sporting Braga will have no influence on them in their game against Liverpool, because the Champions League games are different with a very different atmosphere.

“And that’s why the players will be super motivated.”

Liverpool met Portuguese opposition in FC Porto in the group stage this season, winning both their encounters and will be determined to do the same against Benfica in the two-legged tie.