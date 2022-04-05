Andrew Taylor has stressed that the new first team coaching staff at Leeds United, led by Jesse Marsch, deserve credit for giving clear instructions on the new style of football the youth teams at Elland Road need to adapt to.

Marsch took the reins at Elland Road in late February, replacing Marcelo Bielsa at the helm; Leeds are the American’s first job in England.

The former RB Leipzig coach wants to increasingly integrate Leeds academy products into his first team set-up and has already started work on integrating his own playing philosophy across all levels of football at the club.

New Leeds Under-23s boss Taylor has stressed that Marsch and his support staff deserve credit for giving clear instructions to the academy staff and their charges on the new style of football they need to adapt to.

Taylor added that Leeds Under-23s have picked up the core qualities of Marsch’s football style and are getting better with each training session.

Asked whether he thinks his players have adjusted to the new system and are getting better with every passing week, Taylor told LUTV: “Yes, I think so.

“It is a simple game model to understand but then you have obviously got to execute it.

“And I think our lads have [understood it].

“Fair play to the new management, who have come in, who explained it in a way that people have been able to pick it up really quickly.

“We as staff have to do the same but credit to the players.

“They have picked it up, they are learning it.

“Every day we will still be doing things not so good, we will look at the video, we will keep learning, we will keep learning.

“But it seems to be working so far.”

While Marsch already has long-term plans on how to take Leeds forward, his immediate focus still remains on keeping the club afloat in the Premier League, with their next game coming against fellow relegation candidates Watford at the weekend.