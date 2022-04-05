Pat Nevin has hailed Tottenham Hotspur new boy Dejan Kulusevski for the way he has started life at the club and stressed he has been a great addition to their attacking department.

Kulusevski arrived at Spurs on deadline day of the January transfer window, joining Antonio Conte’s side on an initial 18-month loan deal from Italian giants Juventus.

The 21-year-old winger has started Tottenham’s last eight Premier League games on the trot and has five assists to his name, in addition to two goals.

Former top flight star Nevin is impressed with the way Kulusevski has started his Spurs career and feels he has adapted well to the cut and thrust of English football.

Nevin added that the Swede has been a superb addition to Tottenham’s attacking department and could very well make them better, despite them already having a lot of firepower up front.

“I have to say, Kulusevski, seriously what a player”, Nevin said on radio show Off The Ball.

“Looking at what they had going forward, [Lucas] Moura, [Steven] Bergwijn, [Heung-Min] Son and [Harry] Kane, and you think can you make that much better?

“Then you look at him and wow, that’s something that might make them even better as a unit going forward.

“Kulusevski has fitted in so well.”

Spurs are back on the road in the Premier League at the weekend and will travel to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.