Ronaldinho has admitted that he wants his countryman Raphinha to join Barcelona from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international has emerged as one of the top targets for Barcelona with the Spanish giants having reportedly already agreed personal terms with Raphinha.

Though Leeds have denied having received an official bid from the Catalan giants, it is believed that Xavi’s team are prepared to offer a fee in the region of €50m to get their target.

Now Ronaldinho has weighed in with the Brazil legend admitting he would love to see Raphinha play for his former club Barcelona.

According to the 42-year-old, the Leeds star has a lot of quality which could be useful for Barcelona.

“I would very much like Raphinha to come to Barcelona, I think he would fit in very well”, Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport

“I know him a lot and he has a lot of quality”

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has confirmed that Raphinha would have no release clause if Leeds United stay in the Premier League next season.

The situation looks better for Leeds now than it was before the departure of Marcelo Bielsa as they find themselves eight points above the drop zone with seven matches left to play.