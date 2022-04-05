Former Scotland star Pat Nevin has expressed his strong belief that Premier League teams will start looking at Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou with a view to taking him south of the border, given his excellent track record in management.

The Bhoys hierarchy decided to give Postecoglou the reins at Celtic Park ahead of this season having failed to land any of their top targets to succeed Neil Lennon in the dugout.

Over the course of the current campaign, Postecoglou has managed to turn Celtic’s fortunes around and is in line to lead them to the Scottish Premiership in his first season in charge at the club, while championing an entertaining brand of attacking football.

Former Scotland international Nevin is impressed with the work the 56-year-old has done at Celtic so far into his stint and believes Premier League clubs will start taking a look at him with a view to snaring him away.

Nevin explained that Postecoglou has an impressive track record in management having been successful at all his previous clubs, which is further enhanced by the way he has improved Celtic despite taking over them during a time of great flux.

“It [Premier League sides looking at Postecoglou] will happen, I’m very sure it will happen”, Nevin said on Off The Ball.

“He’s just been successful everywhere, Australia then on to Japan and you watch him do it in Scotland with a team that he had to change so quickly in mid-season.

“He came in right at the end.

“He wasn’t going to be the first choice as Celtic manager; it was Eddie Howe.

“To do that so quickly, to have that much knowledge and maximise the potential of just about every player there [is impressive].”

Former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers left the club to take over at Premier League side Leicester City following a successful spell at Parkhead, and it remains to be Postecoglou will one day follow in his footsteps and go on to manage an English top flight team.