Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has dismissed suggestions that his side have set Borussia Dortmund a deadline to reach an agreement over a move for Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi.

The 20-year-old is amongst the most highly rated young talents in Europe and is tipped to move to a big club from Salzburg in the summer, with several sides keen on his services.

Premier League giants Liverpool are keeping tabs on Adeyemi, with a view to a potential swoop in the forthcoming window, while Bundesliga side Dortmund are also keen on adding him to their ranks.

It has been claimed that the Austrians have given Dortmund a deadline to present them with an acceptable offer for the striker beyond which they will turn their attention towards his other potential suitors, including Liverpool, but Salzburg sporting director Freund has rubbished those suggestions.

Freund stressed that Adeyemi has two more years left on his current deal at Salzburg and acknowledged there is a possibility he could remain at the club for another season.

“There is no deadline”, Freund told Sky Austria.

“We are not responsible for it [Dortmund potentially making a swoop for him].

“Karim has two more years in his contract.

“Maybe it’s also interesting if he stays with us in this World Cup year.”

It has been claimed that the German has set his heart on joining Dortmund from Salzburg, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will pounce on him in the summer.