Burnley star Aaron Lennon has warned Everton about the Clarets’ ability to win crunch games and has urged his team-mates to stick to their strengths and go out with the right attitude to get the win.

Both Burnley and Everton are fighting to save their Premier League status, as a result of which the fixture on Wednesday between the two clubs could prove to be extremely crucial.

A former Toffees’ player himself, Lennon believes that his side know how to win crunch games and is counting on the home advantage to see Burnley through.

The 34-year-old insists that the task is clear for Burnley as they look to pick up all three points and believes if the Clarets turn up then they have a great chance to claim a vital win.

“It is a massive game, there’s no hiding from it”, Lennon told his club’s official site.

“We look at the [Premier League] table and know how big this is, it’s at home and for us to get three points would put us in a strong position going into the weekend.

“We just have to do what we do. We know how to win these games and know what we’re like at home.

“So we need to stick to our strengths and go out there with the right attitude to give it everything.

“Nobody likes coming to Turf Moor and if we’re at it, then we have a great chance.”

If Burnley can pick up all three points against Everton then they will move to within just a single point of the Toffees in the Premier League standings, with both sides then having nine matches left.