Everton boss Frank Lampard insists that given the huge nature of the club, the Toffees need to stay positive and keep focusing on the job they have in hand as they look to stay up in the top flight.

Lampard’s team are fighting to save their Premier League status and are just three points clear of relegation battlers Watford, although they do boast two games in hand on the Hornets.

The Toffees have managed to win just one of their last five games and have come in for heavy criticism, though the former Chelsea boss feels that comes with the expectations at a huge club.

The Everton boss is determined to remain positive as he looks for focus from his players on the task at hand.

“We have experience of football and there is huge pressure in any position”, he told a press conference.

“Remaining positive and confident is the biggest thing for me to do.

“There is a lot of expectation and dissection of games and results around a club like Everton.

“We are a huge club, with a huge fanbase and huge tradition.

“The most important thing for me is to be the positive one, the one always looking to the next game and focusing on the work; imploring everyone in the club to be focused and positive about what we are doing.”

Lampard took over at Everton after the Toffees chose to sack Rafael Benitez, but the former Chelsea manager has yet to arrest the slide at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have the worst form in the league taken over the last 12 games.