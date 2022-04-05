Carlton Cole has slammed Dominic Calvert-Lewin for doing a fashion photoshoot while he is struggling with his form for Everton, who are locked in a relegation scrap.

Everton are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League, as they sit just three points above the drop zone in a season in which they have had to deal with long-term absence of a number of key players, including Calvert-Lewin.

The hitman is yet to score a single goal in the league since returning to the first team fold at the turn of the year following a spell on the sidelines, which has added to Everton’s struggles in the final third.

Calvert-Lewin made the headlines earlier this week when appeared on the cover of GQ Hype magazine and former top flight star Cole has insisted the hitman should not have been seen doing photoshoots while Everton are locked in a relegation battle.

Cole explained that football should come first and stressed Calvert-Lewin’s focus should entirely be on working hard for the team and helping them maintain their Premier League status.

“He [Calvert-Lewin] loves getting into fashion, he loves it, he loves it”, Cole said on talkSPORT.

“So, I look at it as it is not a problem but you have got to time it and let those pictures come out in a certain fashion, in a certain time.

“Right now, he cannot be seen doing this.

“They are not in a good position in the league.

“Let us talk about football first and then the nicer things that you love getting into, you can go and do that.

“But right now, it is about getting Everton staying in the league and grafting.

“Not striking a pose, as they say, like Madonna.”

Everton are set to take on fellow relegation candidates Burnley in a crunch clash on Wednesday, with a win for either team giving a big boost to their respective survival hopes.