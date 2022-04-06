Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Moise Kean as Mino Raiola seeks to find a solution with Everton over the future of his client.

Kean returned to Juventus last summer from Everton on a two-year loan amidst much fanfare and was expected to rekindle his career in Italy.

But he has failed to make a mark on his return to Turin and Juventus are looking to cut short his loan stint at the end of the season, sending him back to Everton.

Raiola is aware that he needs to find a new club for his client in the summer and is swinging into action as the window approaches.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Italian super-agent is planning to hold talks with Everton as he seeks to find a solution for his client.

He has two years left on his contract at Everton and the club would prefer to cut the cord and sell him in the summer.

Raiola will sit down with Everton and look to discuss the options for Kean to move on from the Toffees.

PSG are interested in signing him and are keen to take him back to the Parc des Princes where he spent last season on loan.

Kean did well at PSG and the French champions are keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of the summer.