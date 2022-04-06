Antonio Cassano has suggested that he will not rule out the possibility of Lazio making moves for Chelsea star Jorginho and Everton midfielder Allan in the summer transfer window.

Serie A giants Lazio could witness midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leaving the club in the forthcoming window for a significant fee amidst interest in his services.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has already started plans to bolster his squad in the upcoming window and many names have been linked with the Rome side, while discussions about which all players they should target have raged on.

Ex-Italy international Cassano has insisted he cannot rule out Lazio making a swoop for two former charges of Sarri in Chelsea’s Jorginho and Everton’s Allan in the summer, provided the club manage to sell Milinkovic-Savic.

“I would not rule out Lazio moving for Jorginho and Allan next season”, Cassano was quoted as saying by Italian outlet ArenaNapoli.it.

“If the club were to sell Milinkovic-Savic for €70m, €80m in the summer then they could go on the hunt for two midfielders, certainly taking into account the problems signing the former.”

Cassano stressed that Lazio need to reinvest any cash they earn from player exits back into the squad and must bring in three or four players between midfield and defence.

“They also need a defender to command the defence, since both [Francesco] Acerbi and Luiz Felipe will leave, investing that same amount [back into the squad].

“Lazio must add three or four players ahead of the next season between defence and midfield.”

Jorginho’s current deal at Chelsea expires in the summer of 2023, while Everton could be open to selling Allan in the forthcoming window.