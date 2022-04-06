Everton and West Ham United linked Mattias Svanberg has knocked back Bologna’s first offer to renew his contract at the club, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 23-year-old is a fixture at Bologna under Sinisa Mihajlovic in Serie A has been able to catch the eye of several clubs across Europe.

Bologna’s top flight rivals AC Milan are keen on the midfielder, while the Premier League duo of Everton and West Ham are also monitoring his progress at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Svanberg will enter the final year of his current deal at Bologna following this season and they are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

However, the Swede has turned down Bologna’s opening offer to sign on fresh terms at the club.

If Svanberg decides to not renew his deal at the Rossoblu before the forthcoming window, it will be a boost to his potential suitors in the likes of West Ham and Everton.

Hammers midfielder Declan Rice is linked with an exit in the summer, amidst strong interest from rival Premier League clubs, while Everton are also expected to look for a revamp.

An opportunity to play in Europe and possibly in the Champions League could make West Ham an attractive destination for players in the forthcoming window, while Everton’s player recruitment will largely depend on whether they are able to avoid relegation this season.