Simon Jordan has slammed Frank Lampard and has insisted that he has made the Everton team worse since he became manager in January.

Lampard’s Everton side are sliding closer to the relegation zone and a defeat at Burnley tonight could spell doom for them in the race to survive in the Premier League this season.

The Englishman has failed to inspire a side that were looking shot under former manager Rafael Benitez and performances have gone from bad to worse in recent weeks.

Jordan stressed that Lampard has made Everton worse since taking charge of the club in January and pointed towards the way the team have capitulated in some of their defeats.

He insisted that the Everton boss has failed to make the kind of mark clubs expect when they bring in a new manager in the middle of the season and believes the players are not responding to him.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Frank Lampard has gone in there and has done precisely nothing.

“He has turned a team that were fighting against the likes of Chelsea into a team that capitulated diabolically against Tottenham and were a disgrace against Crystal Palace.

“For the first 15 minutes, they were at it, across it and made Palace look pedestrian and then the moment they got adversity, [showed] no resilience.

“That comes from the manager.

“The reasons why you change managers is that you get a bounce from a culture that gives you something different to hang on to.

“These players are not hanging on to what Frank is saying.”

Lampard’s Everton side are desperate to get a win over Burnley tonight and get some distance between themselves and the bottom three.