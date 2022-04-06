Stephen Warnock has questioned why Liverpool have not yet seen the best of Naby Keita given he has been at the club since the summer of 2018.

Keita was praised for his performance in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The midfielder arrived at Anfield amidst big hype from RB Leipzig in 2018, but he has so far failed to live up to his billing and four years later, he is still not a certain starter at Liverpool.

There is hope that he will build on his performance at Benfica and he conceded that the Reds and their supporters are yet to see him perform at his best.

Warnock feels Liverpool fans will be wondering why they have not seen the best of Keita and floated the possibility that it could be due to the system.

He insisted that to succeed at a big club such as Liverpool the midfielder needs to play well for a longer and consistent period of time, which he has not done in a red shirt.

The former Red said on LFC TV after the win at Benfica: “He said Liverpool fans haven’t seen the best of me. You’re thinking, why haven’t we seen the best of him? He’s been here four years.

“Is it the system that we play?

“He played in the diamond at Leipzig at the top, played either side of it as well.

“He is capable, but he is frustrating because you know there is so much more to come.

“At Leipzig, you can have a run of four games where you play well.

“At Liverpool, you’ve got to have eight, nine out of ten games where you play extremely well.

“That’s the difference of playing for a big club.”

The 27-year-old midfielder has made just ten starts in the Premier League thus far for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.