Abdoulaye Doucoure has revealed that he can feel the trust Frank Lampard has in him as a player and stressed he just wants to repay the new Everton boss on the pitch.

The Frenchman was not available for selection in Lampard’s first three games in charge as he was sildelined with injury, but has been a fixture in the squad since returning to the first team fold.

Doucoure was one of the standout players for Everton during their impressive run at the start of the current Premier League campaign, but is one of many key players the Toffees missed for large spells this season through injury as they came crashing down the top flight standings.

The midfielder has revealed that new boss Lampard, who was a top central midfielder in his playing days, has been giving him individual attention to help raise his game.

Doucoure added that he can feel Lampard’s trust in him and stressed he wants to pay him back with his performances on the field.

Asked whether Lampard is helping him individually as he was also a central midfielder during his playing days, Doucoure told Everton TV: “Yes, of course.

“I think he knows the importance of a midfielder in the game.

“He used to play [there], he was a great player before.

“He gives me a lot of advice.

“I can feel his trust.

“I just want to repay [him] back.”

Doucoure played a key role in Everton’s game going forward earlier this season and fans will be hoping he can return to his best form soon as they continue their fight for survival.