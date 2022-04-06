Gabriel Agbonlahor has expressed his strong belief that Steven Gerrard is going to be ruthless in the summer and will ask several of his current players to leave Aston Villa as they have not been up to the mark.

A 2-1 defeat away at Wolves at the weekend means that Aston Villa have lost three games on the trot in the Premier League.

It is the Lions’ worst run of results in the league under Gerrard, who has already held talks with the club’s recruitment team over their transfer plans for the forthcoming window.

Former Aston Villa hitman Agbonlahor believes that the ex-Rangers boss is going to be ruthless at the end of this season and will let several of his current charges know that their services are no longer needed at the club.

Agbonlahor added that Gerrard will need to rope in a new centre-back, a defensive midfielder and a new striker in the summer, during which the Aston Villa squad could undergo an overhaul.

“At the end of the season, he [Gerrard] will be looking at that squad of players and say ‘you know what, five or six here, tell your agents, do not come back’”, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“I think he is going to be ruthless like that and he has to be.

“I think he needs another centre-half and another defensive midfielder.

“There has been talk of [Yves] Bissouma, Kalvin Phillips, maybe.

“I think that position is so important now in football and another striker as well.

“So, I think that he is going to make some changes in the summer, but he will be disappointed [in the way Aston Villa played in their latest outing].”

Brighton are claimed be open to selling Bissouma in the forthcoming window, while Phillips is likely to remain at Leeds United, with whom he is ready to extend his stint.