Erling Haaland’s father has responded to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s claims that the numbers surrounding a potential deal to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker are just crazy.

Haaland is set to leave Dortmund in the summer, with Manchester City and Real Madrid in a transfer tussle to secure a deal to sign the prolific Norwegian.

While a €75m release clause makes the deal straightforward, eye-watering numbers in terms of the striker’s wage demands and commission that needs to be paid are the talking points of any potential agreement.

Klopp recently claimed that Liverpool cannot be in the race to sign Haaland as the figures that would be required to sign the forward are just crazy, even in the current market.

However, the striker’s father, Alf Inge, indicated that it should not be a surprise that any potential deal to sign his son would have some eye-watering figures given his quality.

Responding to Klopp, the former Premier League star told Norwegian daily VG: “Crazy summer? Should that be an argument?”

Manchester City are pushing to sign Erling and are prepared to make him the best-paid player in the Premier League.

However, Erling is believed to be preferring a move to Real Madrid over joining the reigning English champions as he looks to experience La Liga.