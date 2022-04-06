Juventus have opened talks with the agent of West Ham United and Manchester United target Nikola Milenkovic, Fali Ramadani, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The centre-back was heavily linked with the Hammers last summer and a move looked a possibility, but it ultimately did not come to fruition.

Milenkovic ended up signing a new contract with Fiorentina but it runs only until the summer of next year and a transfer is again in the offing.

West Ham are again interested in a move for the centre-back and have been joined in the hunt by Manchester United.

Italian giants Juventus are also interested in the centre-back however, with them having already snatched Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January.

And now the Turin club have started initial talks with the centre-back’s agent Ramadani over the possibility of a move in the summer.

Milenkovic has been a pillar in the heart of the Fiorentina defence and has helped them push for European qualification next season.

The centre-back has made 26 appearances in the league this season and he has been involved in only two defeats since December, while missing only one game.