Erik ten Hag has made it clear to Manchester United that he sees the job at Old Trafford as a five-year project with special emphasis on improving the team’s physical conditioning at the start, according to the Independent.

Ten Hag left a good impression during his first interview at Manchester United with his detailed vision for the club.

The Dutchman is keen on the job and is looking forward to the opportunity to try to turn around Manchester United.

But he made it clear to the club hierarchy that there would not be any short-term fix to Manchester United’s problems.

It has been claimed that Ten Hag has told the club that he sees the job as a long-term project that could take around five years.

The 52-year-old compiled a detailed dossier on the squad and discussed transfer targets, some of them from Ajax.

Ten Hag feels the current squad are some way away from being in the shape to compete in the Champions League.

He would focus on improving the physical conditioning of the players if he gets the Manchester United job.

However, Manchester United remain divided on whether to give him the job at Old Trafford.

Some feel he lacks the required charisma with some believing Mauricio Pochettino has a better presence.