Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has opened lines of contact with Inter over the last few weeks as he seeks to return to the San Siro in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Blues forked out more than €100m to sign the striker from Inter last summer, but he has failed to live up to his price tag at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has scored just five times in the Premier League this season and is no longer a certain starter at Chelsea, where Thomas Tuchel has often preferred to start with Kai Havertz in big games.

The striker has not hidden his love for Inter and has been vocal about returning to the San Siro at some point in his career again.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, contacts are under way between Lukaku and Inter over a potential return in the summer.

The Belgian is not enjoying his second stint at Chelsea and has failed to convince Tuchel to play him more regularly.

He is keen on a return to Inter and has made it clear to the club that he is prepared to be back in Italy if they want him.

Inter are waiting for Chelsea’s fate to be decided in terms of them getting new owners before they would be able to start negotiations with the club.

The Nerazzurri are likely to offer to sign him on loan with an option to buy and Lukaku would also have to accept a pay cut if he is to return to Inter.