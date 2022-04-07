Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has insisted he did not let Giovani Lo Celso leave the club on loan because he does not believe he is a good player, but stressed the specific demands of the Premier League.

Lo Celso was declared surplus to requirements by Conte in the January transfer window and allowed to join Spanish side Villarreal on loan until the summer.

The Argentina international has quickly shown his quality back in La Liga and on Wednesday night helped Villarreal to take a first leg lead in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich.

He completed the full 90 minutes for Villarreal and the Spanish side are tipped to want to sign him permanently in the summer.

Lo Celso currently remains a Spurs player though and Conte insists he does rate him, indicating that the Premier League makes specific demands of players.

“He’s showing he’s a good player but I never said he’s not a good player”, Conte told a press conference when asked about Lo Celso.

“This league is a very difficult league and it’s important to play with great intensity and strength.”

Villarreal currently sit in seventh spot in La Liga and will not be in the Champions League next season unless they can win this season’s competition.

It is unclear if they will be able to afford to do a permanent deal for Lo Celso with Tottenham.