Angelo Ogbonna believes that Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has David Beckham levels of delivery.

Alexander-Arnold has continued to impress at Liverpool over the course of the season and the Reds will look for him to be on song over the closing stages of the campaign as they chase silverware.

The right-back will line up for Liverpool this weekend in their crunch clash against Manchester City, which could be decisive in the title race.

Ogbonna thinks that Alexander-Arnold, who he compared to Beckham, and Andrew Robertson will be a threat to Manchester City.

“Watch out for Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, he has a foot like David Beckham’s”, Ogbonna told Sky Italia when asked about the weekend game.

The West Ham defender also admitted that the Hammers have been doing their best to challenge the Premier League’s big boys in recent years.

“We are trying to do our best and for two years we have been trying to make things difficult for the big names”, he added.

Ogbonna has been sidelined due to a knee ligament injury this season, but is hoping to return before the end of the campaign.