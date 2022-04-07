Former Arsenal chief scout Sven Mislintat has lavished praise on Matteo Guendouzi and believes every winning team need a player of his qualities.

Mislintat was at Arsenal when he spotted Guendouzi in France playing for Lorient and played a big role in taking him to the Emirates in 2018.

The German admitted that the Frenchman’s strong personality stood out for him even when he was playing in the second tier of French football.

He stressed that it is not all about having talent and Guendouzi also had the mentality to make it at the top level of football.

The former Arsenal chief scout also pointed out that the midfielder took little time to adapt to the Premier League and insisted that he is the kind of player any team would require.

Mislintat told French outlet So Foot: “I watched a lot of Ligue 2 and when I saw him for the first time, I immediately felt that he had a strong personality.

“He was not afraid of the ball or what is at stake.

“Football is not just about talent, it’s about character, and he has both. He was very special.

“Matteo arrived from Ligue 2 but immediately got into the Premier League mode, he didn’t need any acclimatisation and was very strong.

“All the teams in the world who want to win need a Guendouzi.”

Guendouzi eventually left Arsenal in 2020 following a falling out with Mikel Arteta and is currently at Marseille.

Mislintat also moved on from the Gunners in February 2019 due to disagreements with the hierarchy and joined VfB Stuttgart as their sporting director couple of months later.