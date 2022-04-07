Fixture: Braga vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Portuguese outfit Braga in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie tonight.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has headed to Portugal without striker Alfredo Morelos, who will miss the rest of the season through injury in what is a big blow for the Gers.

Rangers suffered defeat in the Old Firm clash at the weekend, also without Morelos, and Van Bronckhorst knows the importance of his side bouncing back tonight.

They take on a Braga side who beat Benfica at the weekend and will be looking to make home advantage count this evening.

Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal this evening, while at full-back Van Bronckhorst goes with James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey. In central defence, Rangers play Leon Balogun and Connor Goldson.

Midfield sees the Gers deploy Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Glen Kamara, while Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield support Fashion Sakala.

If Van Bronckhorst needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey.

Rangers Team vs Braga

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Jack, Kamara, Lundstram, Kent, Arfield, Sakala

Substitutes: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Diallo, Davis, Ramsey, Aribo, Sands, Wright, Roofe, Barisic