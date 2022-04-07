Rangers defender Leon Balogun has insisted he is keen to get on the scoresheet once again and pointed towards a goal he scored against Premier League giants Arsenal for the Light Blues.

Balogun went into the current campaign on the back of a pre-season during which he scored against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in a friendly.

The defender has since found the back of the net in competitive games this season and has proved to be an aerial threat for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

And Balogun has revealed that he wants to get back on the scoresheet for Rangers as it is always nice for a defender to be amongst the goals.

The 33-year-old stressed he does not mind how the ball crosses the goal-line, be it from headers or a volley and vowed he will keep on doing his best to make attacking contributions to the team.

Asked whether he is keen to get back on the scoresheet for Rangers, Balogun told Rangers TV: “Yes.

“I did [score] against Arsenal in a friendly in pre-season.

“I did against Brondby at Ibrox, the own goal we did cut that out.

“But obviously it is always nice for a defender to turn up on the scoresheet.

“So, I will do my best to get my head back in there or volley, whatever just to get the ball over the line and score.”

Balogun missed a chunk of this season owing through injury but fans will be hoping he will be in top form in the business end of the campaign, having returned to the first team fold.