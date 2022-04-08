Fixture: Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his side to play host to Wolves at St James’ Park in the Premier League tonight.

Following a run of games on the road, Howe is keen for his men to enjoy some home comforts this evening and earn three points which would push them up to 34 points from 31 games.

Newcastle were in poor form last weekend when they were crushed 5-1 by Tottenham Hotspur and the defeat raised questions over whether they can be dragged back into the relegation dogfight.

Victory tonight would all but end those fears, but Newcastle face a Wolves team sitting eighth and chasing a European spot finish.

Martin Dubravka is selected in goal by Howe tonight, while at the back the Newcastle manager deploys Emil Krafth and Matt Targett as full-backs, with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar in the centre.

In midfield, the Magpies boast Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton, while Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin support Chris Wood.

A host of options are on the bench for Howe if he wants to make changes, including Miguel Almiron and Matt Ritchie.

A knee issue has kept Joe Willock out of the squad.

Newcastle United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey (c), Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff, Almiron