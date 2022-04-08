Everton manager Frank Lampard has stressed that he has no qualms with speculation around his future at Goodison Park.

For a club long thought of as too big to be relegated, the defeat to Burnley earlier in the week suddenly made the drop a distinct reality for the Toffees.

The defeat left the Toffees only one point above the Clarets and with only two victories in his tenure at Goodison Park in the league so far questions are being asked about Lampard’s future at the helm.

Lampard revealed that being in the high-pressure job at Chelsea, a club known for managerial changes, helped him prepare for the Everton job.

The Toffees boss explained that he is not bothered by speculation around his future as Everton are a big club and people will naturally talk about it, especially in a relegation dogfight.

“I spent 18 months at Chelsea where you are always two games from the sack”, Lampard said in a press conference ahead of the game against Manchester United this weekend.

“In the Premier League you sign up for that, I’ve got no problem with that.

“We’re a huge club, people want to talk about it.

“We’ve got no right to not be fighting a battle with relegation.

“But what I am is proud to manage here.”

The game against the Red Devils has a lot riding on it and among other things it might also help determine Lampard’s future on Merseyside.