Former England goalkeeper David Seaman believes that Leeds United will secure their Premier League status for next season if they manage to win against strugglers Watford on Saturday.

The Whites have seen their form pick up since Jesse Marsch’s appointment as the manager and are unbeaten in their last three league matches.

Seaman, who has watched Leeds in action closely, believes that with an impressive strike force at their disposal the Yorkshire giants look like a force to reckon with.

After seeing Leeds open the scoring against Southampton last weekend, Seaman revealed that he was confident about the full three points.

However, that changed when Leeds gave away a free kick outside the penalty box, allowing James Ward-Prowse to capitalise.

The former England number 1 now hopes that Leeds can follow the 1-1 draw up with a win against Watford, which he thinks would be enough for survival.

“Next up is Watford against Leeds”, Seaman said on his podcast.

“I was watching highlights of the game and to see Phillips come on and get the reception he got. Cooper is back too, Bamford is out but they have got a good strikeforce now.

“But I was really confident until Ward-Prowse stepped up and I was like ‘no! Don’t give him a free-kick just outside the area’ and he produced another belter.

“If Leeds win this I think they are safe, so I am going to go for a 2-1 Leeds win.”

Following the meeting with Watford, Leeds are due to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.