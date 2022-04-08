Everton manager Frank Lampard has conceded that he understands the panicky state the Toffees fans are in and stressed that he has to handle that pressure.

A 3-2 defeat at Burnley left Everton just a point above the relegation zone with Lampard losing seven of his nine Premier League games since taking charge of the club in January.

A section of the Everton fans have already called for Lampard’s head and there is a sense of panic amongst the fanbase as the possibility of the club being relegated becomes more real with each passing week.

The Everton boss admitted that he understands the passion of the fans and he has to handle the pressure of expectations at Goodison Park.

He is aware of the panic that is setting in amongst the supporters but is hopeful that the home fans can help his side get over the line in the coming weeks as they did against Newcastle United.

Lampard said in a press conference when asked about the panic amongst the Everton fans: “The fans have passion. They live and breathe this club. I do [too].

“I have to handle that.

“We’ve won four out of six at Goodison, we have to keep that going.

“It shows how strong we can be.

“Our last game against Newcastle was fantastic, incredible.

“I have to stay level-headed but I understand the fans’ emotions.”

Everton are set to host Manchester United at Goodison Park at lunchtime on Saturday in what is a crunch clash for both clubs.