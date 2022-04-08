Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is not prioritising a return to Spain in the summer and is keen to consider other options, according to ESPN.

Mata has been a fringe part of the squad at Old Trafford this season and has made just five appearances in all competitions.

The Spaniard is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this term and will be leaving Manchester United in the summer on a free transfer.

Valencia and Real Oviedo have been linked with an interest in taking Mata back to Spain at the end of the season.

But it has been claimed that returning to his homeland will not be the player’s first choice.

Mata would like to explore other options and opportunities before he considers a return to Spain.

The midfielder still believes he is good enough to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues and is prepared to consider offers from clubs outside Spain.

There has been an interest from France as well, but Mata is also claimed to be a target for Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter.

He also has offers from the MLS.

Mata joined Manchester United in January 2014 and has scored 51 times in 278 appearances for the club.