Liverpool star Mohamed Salah insists that the most important thing for the Reds on Sunday is not to lose the game against Manchester City because if they do the gap will get bigger.

League leaders Manchester City host the Reds inside the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a clash which many see as being decisive in the title race, with games running out.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently trail the defending champions by one point and a win would take them above Pep Guardiola’s team, something that Salah is keen on.

However, even if Liverpool fail to earn all three points, they cannot afford to lose all three because that would widen the gap even more heading to the final few games of the season, Salah insists.

Giving his opinion on which side he thinks will have an advantage Salah told Sky Sports: “They are a point ahead and play at home.

“I think that gives them more of an advantage.

“However, we are experienced players now and we’ve played together for four or five years. We know how to play big games.

“Hopefully we will win the next game but if you ask me about advantage, they have more of an advantage because they are a point ahead and are at home.

“The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger.

“The manager talked to us today and just said enjoy the moment and just go for it.”

Liverpool have picked up 31 points from their last 12 Premier League games, while Manchester City have collected 29 points.