Wolves legend Steve Bull has advised his former side to not be focused on Newcastle United as he is sure they have enough to beat Eddie Howe’s Magpies tonight.

The Magpies battle Wolves this evening at St. James Park, with the sides coming into the fixture in contrasting form, Newcastle having lost three on the bounce while Wolves have picked up nine points in four games.

Newcastle have scored only once in their last three games and they are coming up against a Wolves side renowned for their defence, conceding fewer goals this season than any team outside the top three.

Bull believes that with the squad they have the Magpies do not belong at the end of the table they find themselves in.

Still, the Wolves legend thinks the Molineux outfit are well-placed to beat them and he has urged his former club to not worry about Newcastle and to instead focus on themselves.

“Newcastle have some dangerous players and as a club they shouldn’t be down there – they’re an old traditional club like Wolves who deserve better”, Bull wrote in his Express & Star column.

“But it’s down to what they do on the field and they haven’t been good enough for most of the season. Howe has got them playing but Wolves are capable of beating them.

“I wouldn’t worry about them at all – Wolves must focus on their own game.”

With the three straight defeats, Newcastle are not yet fully out of the relegation scrao.

Manager Howe will be eager to go some way towards putting the doubts to bed by getting a win against Wolves.