Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has assured his players that Tottenham Hotspur are not unbeatable and revealed that he has been providing them with information on how to hurt Antonio Conte’s side.

The Villans are set to take on an in-form Tottenham side at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Conte’s side are unbeaten in their last three league matches in the process, rapidly climbing up the Premier League ladder as they aim for a top four finish.

Gerrard though is not getting deterred by the progress of the Lilywhites and insists that he and his staff have been providing the players with all the information they need on Tottenham.

“We show clips, we show footage, we show their strengths, we show their patterns and we make sure we’re really diligent in giving the players the information they need”, Gerrard said at a press conference.

“At the same time, we do the exact same in where we believe we can hurt Spurs.

“Spurs are in great form and they’ve got a top-class manager.

“You have to remember that over the course of the season, Spurs aren’t unbeatable.”

Gerrard went on to remind his players that under Conte until recently Tottenham were inconsistent, despite their quality players.

“It wasn’t so long ago that the manager was extremely frustrated because they had inconsistencies.

“Good team, good form, good players but not unbeatable.”

Gerrard’s side are in desperate need of points having lost their last three league matches.

Those results have pushed them out of the top half and they are now placed eleventh with 36 points from 30 matches.