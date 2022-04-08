Ben Davies insists that having had a taste of the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur are desperate to be back in the competition next season.

The Lilywhites have rapidly climbed up the Premier League table following a number of impressive performances and now occupy the final Champions League spot.

With eight games remaining between now and the end of the season, Davies insists that it is crunch time for Spurs as they try to collect as many points as they possibly can.

“It’s massive for us”, Davies told Sky Sports.

“I think it really is crunch time now, we have to try and keep on the good run we’re on and make sure we are on top in every game.

“We can’t let any games pass us by now, it’s about picking up as many points as we can and I’m hoping we can do that.”

Having tasted Champions League football already, including reaching the final in 2019, Davies insists that the competition is where Tottenham want to be.

“The Champions League is exactly where we want to be as a club.

“We’ve tasted it, we’ve done really well in that competition and it would be great to be back there.”

Tottenham have won four of their last five games in the Premier League and are currently on a three-game unbeaten run that sees them lead fifth-placed Arsenal by goal difference; the Gunners have played a game fewer.

Spurs face Aston Villa next away from home on Saturday.