Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero has admitted that playing in a slightly different role at Spurs was difficult initially, but under manager Antonio Conte he feels he is excelling.

Romero arrived at Spurs in the summer of last year, but his first few weeks at the club were not plain sailing as he battled injury as well as the fallout of going on international duty with Argentina and then facing quarantine.

He has found himself playing in a different system at Spurs too as at Atalanta, he formed the middle of the back three, while in north London he occupies the right-side.

Romero revealed that he did have trouble adjusting to his new role but playing under Conte has seen him improve.

The centre-back stressed that now he feels ready to play in both roles and his belief in Conte is such that on the Spurs boss’ command he would even stand in the goal.

Speaking to The Athletic, Romero said: “I played in the middle of the three in Serie A, and so I found it tough at first because I was slightly out of position compared to what I was used to but the great thing about Conte is I feel I’ve improved tactically.

“My positional awareness has improved as well.

“He explains the detail and what he wants in a really perfect way.

“I hope my performances are the same in either role.

“I feel comfortable doing either.

“Even if he puts me as goalkeeper, as long as I’m playing that’s the main thing.”

After battling another injury in the middle of the season, this time of a more long-term nature, Romero is back to being a regular fixture for Spurs and is a key man in their top four push.