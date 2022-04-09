Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard feels that Dejan Kulusevski is potentially a top level player, after he saw him in action for Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park.

Gerrard’s men were beaten 4-0 by Tottenham in the Premier League encounter as Spurs boosted their hopes of securing Champions League football for next term.

Kulusevski, a January arrival from Juventus, has been in good form for Spurs and continued it against Villa, scoring his side’s second goal and providing the assist for their fourth.

Heung-Min Son scored a hat-trick in the game and some feel that Son, Harry Kane and Kulusevski are currently the best front three in the league.

Gerrard, asked the question, believes two are world class and Kulusevski could join them.

“Certainly high-level players”, he told a press conference.

“They’ve got two world class players up top.

“And the young lad from Juventus who could certainly be a top player.”

Antonio Conte brought Kulusevski off in the 84th minute of the game and introduced Steven Bergwijn.

Spurs will hope Kulusevski continues his good form as they look to collect the most points possible from their remaining seven Premier League fixtures.