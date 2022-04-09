Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have named their side and substitutes to welcome St Johnstone to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou led his men to victory at rivals Rangers last weekend and Celtic have taken firm control of the title race with a six-point lead at the top of the pile.

Few expect Celtic to let their lead slip, but Postecoglou wants a professional job done, starting with the visit of second from bottom St Johnstone this afternoon.

They last dropped points against St Johnstone at Celtic Park in December 2020, when they were held 1-1.

Joe Hart is in goal for Celtic this afternoon, while at the back Postecoglou picks Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor as full-backs. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt link up to provide the central defensive pairing.

Further up the pitch Celtic deploy Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Tom Rogic, while Jota and Daizen Maeda support Georgios Giakoumakis.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if changes are needed, including the fit again Kyogo Furuhashi and Leil Abada.

Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Hatate, McGregor, Rogic, Jota, Giakoumakis, Maeda

Substitutes: Bain, Bitton, Kyogo, Turnbull, McCarthy, Abada, Ideguchi, O’Riley, Ralston