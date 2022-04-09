Richard Keys has claimed that not even the most die-hard Liverpool fans want to see Everton relegated from the Premier League this season.

Everton gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm on Saturday afternoon when they edged out Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard’s men put in a performance full of effort and energy as they took advantage of a poor Manchester United display to pick up all three points.

Keys is hoping that Everton survive and believes that even the most die-hard Liverpool supporters do not want the Toffees to go down.

He said post match on beIN SPORTS: “Nobody in their right mind wants to see Everton relegated. Nobody.

“Not even the most the most fervent Liverpool fan.

“Of course they don’t.

“Why would you?”

Everton will now hope that Burnley do not pick up maximum points away at Norwich City on Sunday, as they continue their battle against the drop.

The Toffees are next in action at home against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City outfit and will be boosted in confidence after their win over Manchester United.