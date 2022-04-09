Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has doubts about whether Watford can handle the pressure against the Whites in the Premier League this afternoon.

Watford are in the relegation zone and this afternoon’s match at Vicarage Road has the potential to be a make-or-break match for them.

The Whites triumphed in the reverse fixture at Elland Road to give themselves their first win of the Premier League campaign, their only one of the initial nine fixtures.

Dorigo thinks that the Hornets’ chances against Leeds cannot be ruled out because they have quality going forward.

However, the Whites legend is not sure the Hornets team can withstand the pressure when they take on Leeds, as they crumbled in the reverse fixture.

Speaking on LUTV, Dorigo said: “Watford have got a fighting chance because they have the offensive weapons that can hurt us.

“But you’ve got to do it consistently over the course of a season. When they came here I thought they were the worst team to have come to Elland Road.

“Now they are looking better, but can they, when the pressure is on, stand up now.

“Can they do it, we’ll find out but I am not so sure.”

A victory for the Hornets would not only see them get three vital points but also peg back Leeds closer to the relegation zone.

The Hornets may be even more in need of the three points as rivals Burnley take on bottom of the table Norwich City this Sunday, while the Whites will be looking to take a step closer to survival by getting the win.