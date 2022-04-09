Former Premier League manager Slaven Bilic has lauded the Newcastle United supporters, but warned it could take some time for the Magpies to climb up into the game’s elite.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain underwent extraordinary transformations after their big takeovers earlier in the century, achieving successes mostly out of their reach before.

The Magpies had their own takeover by a wealthy group last year, with the fans bursting with anticipation amid thoughts of limitless spending power.

Bilic thinks the Magpies are in prime position to exploit their position and the game against Wolves on Friday proved the amazing support of the fanbase.

He insists that the Newcastle support is real and passionate, but time may be needed to emulate the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking on Premier League TV post-match, Bilic said: “They will aim high and they’ve got everything, they’ve got the money, the Premier League, the stadium, the crowd.

“Nobody who watched the game today and, you didn’t need this game today to know that, what I am trying to say is everyone knows about Newcastle fans.

“Everybody who is interested in football knows, so they got all that.

“It’s not plastic, it’s real.

“Now, on the other hand, we know that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain they needed years and years to [reach that level].”

Newcastle splashed the cash in the January transfer window to see off the threat of relegation from the Premier League and are expected to invest again in the forthcoming summer transfer window.