Jesse Marsch has admitted that it has been a delight to be the head coach of the current group of Leeds United players, but insisted that there is more work to do.

Leeds have picked up ten points from their last four league games, which saw them beat two of their relegation rivals in Norwich City and Watford.

Many believe the Whites are now more or less certain to survive in the Premier League this season, which looked very uncertain when Marsch took charge of the side from Marcelo Bielsa towards the end of February.

The American conceded that his first job as Leeds manager was to rebuild the confidence of the squad and then think about tactics and structures.

He stressed that he has a group of players who are willing to work hard and fight and admitted that he is loving being their head coach.

However, Marsch stressed that there is more work to do and his Leeds players are hungry to do and achieve more.

The Leeds manager told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “I think there was a moment where the team wasn’t at its highest in confidence so the first job was to try to create a little bit of calmness in the group and then we talked immediately about tactical things, about trying to transform the way we played.

“I’ve been very positive with them and I’ve seen a group that’s willing and wants to fight for everything and wants to learn and grow every day.

“It’s been a pleasure to be their coach.

“They are hungry for more, they are obviously hungry to stay in the league but they are hungry to try to develop and get better and be the best they can be.

“I really like being here, it’s been a lot of fun but we still have more work to do.”

Leeds have a two-week break before they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their next match.