Fixture: Watford vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has picked his starting eleven to lock horns with Roy Hodgson’s Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites have been in good form under their new boss, picking up seven points from their last three games, and winning at Watford would likely end any thoughts of being dragged into the relegation zone.

Leeds still have a number of players out injured, including Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts..

The earlier fixture between the two sides at Elland Road this season saw Leeds run out 1-0 winners.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas operate as full-backs, with Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente in the centre.

In midfield, Marsch starts Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich, while Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Rodrigo support Daniel James.

Marsch can look to his bench for options if he wants to make changes and could call for Kalvin Phillips or Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Watford

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Harrison, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Struijk, Cresswell, Phillips, Kenneh, Summerville, Greenwood, Gelhardt